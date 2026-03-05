Aaron Rodgers has no deadline on decision to return

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday that he hasn’t made a decision yet on whether he’ll return to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026.

“I want to say to anybody on here who’s expecting [me] to make some big decision, just shut up. Just turn it off now,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said he’s been in contact with general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike McCarthy, but there’s no deadline or contract offer set by either side.

“There’s conversations to be had down the line, but right now, there has not been any progressive conversations,” Rodgers explained.

Khan said at the NFL Combine that he doesn’t expect Rodgers’ decision to drag on like last year. He also said there’s no deadline on a decision.

