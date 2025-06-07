Aaron Rodgers officially signs 1-year contract with Steelers

PITTSBURGH — Aaron Rodgers is officially a Steeler.

The Pittsburgh Steelers posted a photo of the veteran quarterback with a pen to paper, captioning the image “officially official.”

The announcement comes two days after the team confirmed they agreed to contract terms with Rodgers, pending the completion of a physical.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reports the one-year, $13.65 million contract includes $10 million guaranteed and has a maximum value of $19.5 million.

ESPN sources: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers was in the team’s training facility today to sign his one-year, $13.65 million contract that includes $10 million guaranteed and has a maximum value of $19.5 million. The deal includes $5.85 million worth of playtime and team performance… pic.twitter.com/a9DygTvufb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2025

The Steelers say Rodgers will address the media on Tuesday following the team’s first minicamp practice.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group