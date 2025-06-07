Local

Aaron Rodgers officially signs 1-year contract with Steelers

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
PITTSBURGH — Aaron Rodgers is officially a Steeler.

The Pittsburgh Steelers posted a photo of the veteran quarterback with a pen to paper, captioning the image “officially official.”

The announcement comes two days after the team confirmed they agreed to contract terms with Rodgers, pending the completion of a physical.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reports the one-year, $13.65 million contract includes $10 million guaranteed and has a maximum value of $19.5 million.

The Steelers say Rodgers will address the media on Tuesday following the team’s first minicamp practice.

