Aaron Rodgers to sign one-year contract with Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing in a well-known veteran quarterback.

According to NFL.com, the Steelers are signing 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal. The quarterback will reportedly fly in Friday to sign the deal before minicamp kicks off next week.

The team has been in talks with Rodgers for months. He even visited Pittsburgh at the end of March, but left without a contract after meeting with Omar Khan, Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith. Throughout free agency, Rodgers was reportedly also in contact with the Giants and Vikings.

Rodgers spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets. He spent all but four snaps of his first season with the team recovering from a torn left Achilles tendon.

In a joint statement issued in February, new Jets general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn announced they informed Rodgers they would be moving on from him next season, despite having a year left on his contract worth a non-guaranteed $37.5 million.

Before his brief stint with the Jets, the four-time MVP spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, bringing them to a Super Bowl win in 2010.

Earlier in the season, Steelers President Art Rooney II told Channel 11 that it was his preference to resign either of the team’s quarterbacks from last year. But, both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields left the Steelers during free agency, signing with the New York Jets and New York Giants, respectively.

Aaron Rodgers joins Mason Rudolph and former Miami Dolphins backup Skylar Thompson, and six-round draft pick Will Howard in the Steelers quarterback room.

