Aaron Rodgers speaks about trades, addition of Marquez Valdez-Scantling to Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are staying quiet for the trade deadline, despite reportedly kicking the tires on adding a receiver.

Aaron Rodgers didn’t seem to hold his breath for any major additions on Wednesday.

Rodgers and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith continue to find ways to utilize what they have, spreading the ball around consistently.

Last week against the Colts, Rodgers hit nine different receivers.

Rodgers said today, the next step for this offense is honing in on the details.

The quarterback remains confident in this group of pass catchers without any major deadline moves.

“What I’ve learned about the trade deadline is that there’s a lot of conversation and, rarely, is there a lot of action. Maybe a little bit more the last few years, but in my early days, there was hardly ever any roster moves at the deadline. There were some big ones yesterday, but you feel pretty good about your guys,” Rodgers said.

One recent addition took part in his first practice today was receiver Marquez Valdez-Scantling, who remains on the practice squad.

He and Rodgers played together for several seasons in Green Bay.

Rodgers said he’ll help translate the Steelers offense for Valdez-Scantling to help him pick it up quickly.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group