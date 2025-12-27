Aaron Rodgers surprises offensive linemen with side-by-sides

PITTSBURGH — From swords to scooters, it’s become an annual tradition for NFL quarterbacks to treat their offensive linemen with elaborate gifts during the holiday season.

After broadcasters highlighted Jared Goff’s gift of golf carts to his offensive line on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers hinted to reporters that he had something in the works.

His plan was revealed on Christmas Eve, when he surprised his linemen with brand-new Can-Am Maverick X3’s outside the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The side-by-side UTVs were provided by Mosites Motorsports in North Versailles.

