Court Hower becomes president and CEO of Achieva, effective Dec. 14, the organization announced on Nov. 17.

Founded in 1951, Achieva advocates with, empowers and supports people with disabilities and their families throughout their lives.

An insider, Hower joined the largest of its five affiliates, Achieva Support, almost three years ago as senior vice president and was named president in July 2024. Since then, Hower has worked alongside Achieva leadership, employees, trustees, families and community partners to strengthen operations, expand services and advance strategic priorities. His initiatives have included transportation, services for children with complex care needs, competitive employment initiatives, early intervention and housing accessibility.

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