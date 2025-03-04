Acrisure Stadium hiring for 2025 spring event season

PITTSBURGH — Acirusre Stadium is hiring for several part-time positions for the spring 2025 event season.

Open positions include ticket takers, event assistants, 50/50 raffle ticket sellers, club attendants, suite staff, event managers, seat attendants and many others.

“Our employees are an integral role in ensuring that fans have the ultimate guest experience when they come here,” said Jimmie Sacco, Vice President of Stadium Operations and Management at Acrisure Stadium. “We would encourage anyone who likes sports and entertainment and enjoys being around people to apply for our openings because Acrisure Stadium provides individuals with a truly unique employment experience.”

Applicants must be 18 years or older, pass a criminal background check and be available to work all events for the season.

