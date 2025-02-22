Active shooter situation reported at Pennsylvania hospital

YORK, Pa. (AP) — An active shooter incident at a Pennsylvania hospital is under investigation.

NBC News affiliate WGAL reports police responded to the incident at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York County on Saturday morning.

The threat has since been “neutralized,” according to the York County’s Office of Emergency Management. The Associated Press reports that the gunman was killed.

Hospital officials tell AP that no patients were hurt. The extent of any other injuries remains unclear.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

