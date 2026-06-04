AdVenture Development refinances $73.5M debt on McCandless Crossing retail

Kevin Dougherty and an affiliate of his North Carolina-based AdVenture Development LLC has refinanced the debt on McCandless Crossing along McKnight Road.

The announcement was made by JLL, whose Capital Markets facilitated a new loan for $73.5 million with Nationwide on the 387,771-square-foot retail portion of the larger master plan, including a mix of stores and restaurants that include Lowe’s Home Improvement, TJ Maxx, Trader Joe’ and HomeGoods, along with B.J.’s Brewhouse, Burgatory and Bonefish Grill.

The refinancing was on behalf of JLL affiliate AdVenture Champion Partners, according to an announcement.

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