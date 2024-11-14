Advocacy group, local reverend offer advice to LGBTQ+ community after election

PITTSBURGH — President-elect Donald Trump and the Republicans who swept to victory last week vowed to roll back many LGBTQ+ rights. As the transition begins, many in the community are fearful of what that could mean for their marriages, healthcare, employment and even their names.

“‘I’m scared,’ and, ‘What do we do?’” Ciora Thomas told Channel 11 News that those are the types of phone calls she receives daily.

As the CEO of SisTersPGH, one of the few transgender service providers in Western Pennsylvania, she said it’s up to her and her organization to provide critical guidance during an uncertain time.

“Name change, get your name changed if it’s not changed already, get your gender marker updated [before the new administration takes office],” she said.

Thomas told us her first suggestion to trans-youth and adults is to have their identification updated to help with acquiring a job, accessing care and being able to travel.

Recently, her organization began offering a clinic to help walk people through the process and alleviate the financial burden, but she says this work isn’t always easy to navigate.

“As the executive director, I continue to have real intentional conversations with our partners like what are we about to do,” Thomas said.

Providers said that with so many uncertainties, they are working around the clock to ensure healthcare, employment and marital rights for the LGBTQ+ community are protected.

“A number of the churches in our area do not affirm same-sex marriage so even finding a church that does is difficult,” explained Reverend Leigh Benish.

Rev. Leigh Benish is one of the few pastors who officiates same-sex marriages in Butler County and Western Pennsylvania, and she too has felt the panic in the days following the election.

Same-sex couples who had weddings planned for 2025 or even 2026 are now looking to quickly have their dates changed before President-elect Trump takes office, making an already difficult task more taxing.

“I have had conversations with couples trying to figure out what to do because it is a lot of work if you’ve planned a wedding,” Banish said.

Both Rev. Benish and Thomas agree providers and advocacy groups will remain now more than ever committed to the LGBTQ+ community.

“My reassurance to them is we are going to be okay; we have survived much worse,” Thomas said.

For a list of resources, click here.

To contact SisTersPGH directly, click here.

