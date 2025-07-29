Advocates for affordable housing in Pittsburgh meet 10 years after Penn Plaza residents displaced

PITTSBURGH — Protesters marched through Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood Monday night, advocating for affordable housing in the city.

The demonstration marked 10 years since residents of the Penn Plaza Apartments were given just 90 days to move out to make way for new development.

The apartments were demolished in 2017, but all these years later, much of the property is still just a vacant lot. Tenants were pushed out of the city to places like Wilmerding and McKeesport.

Now, they’re trying to bring the community back together.

“But it’s such a great thing to have a day like this when we all can come back,” said former resident O’Harold Hoots. “The ones that want to and the ones that can and be able to talk about it, and remember. But never forget that housing is truly a human right.”

Community leaders are advocating for permanent solutions for Pittsburgh’s housing crisis.

City council still has yet to meet on this subject. They may wait until after the summer recess.

