Aer Lingus announces nonstop flights from Pittsburgh International Airport to Dublin

PITTSBURGH — Aer Lingus has announced the launch of nonstop flights from Pittsburgh International Airport to Dublin Airport, starting in May 2026.

These flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with the exception of January and February.

The announcement follows a delegation led by the Allegheny Conference to Ireland, aimed at promoting Pittsburgh’s strengths and fostering business connections.

During the visit, Pittsburgh’s delegation engaged with Irish businesses and tourism agencies, highlighting the city’s thriving sectors and collaborative spirit.

Major Pittsburgh-based companies such as BNY, Eaton, MSA Safety, PPG Industries and UPMC have established presences in Ireland, underscoring the demand for direct flights between the regions.

Pennsylvania Sen. Devlin Robinson played a significant role in supporting the initiative by creating an Ireland Trade Commission to enhance ties between Pennsylvania and Ireland.

The effort was also supported by partnerships with organizations like the Ireland Institute of Pittsburgh, Catalyst Connection, VisitPITTSBURGH and the Pittsburgh Irish Business Network.

