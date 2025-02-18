After winter weather struggles, Pittsburgh may ask Munhall to help with snow removal

PITTSBURGH — There’s more fallout after our 11 Investigates report that more than a third of the city salt trucks are out of service.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle broke that story on Monday.

And today, Earle spoke with a city councilmember who oversees the Public Works Committee and frustrated residents who say they have experienced slow or no snow response this winter.

Public Works Director Chris Hornstein confirmed Monday that around 36 of the city’s snow vehicles are at repair show waiting for service. And that the repairs are hampering snow removal efforts.

Earle questioned Pittsburgh City Councilmember Barb Warwick about that report.

Earle: Chris Hornstein admitted a third of the fleet is down. What is going on here?

Warwick: So the reality is we have had disinvestment in our fleet for over a decade.

Warwick said the administration inherited an aging fleet, but bought nine new salt trucks last year.

“This administration has been doing everything it can. We’re looking at $40 million over the last few years on fleet, and you know we’re playing catchup,” said Warwick, who indicated the aging fleet also applies to Police, EMS, and Fire vehicles.

Mayor Gainey said he was investing more money in DPW in 2023 to upgrade equipment to make snow removal more efficient.

But some residents said it’s gotten worse, not better.

Earle spoke with a resident of Greenfield who expressed his frustration and concern about snow removal efforts at a community meeting Monday night.

Earle: You guys are tired of excuses?

Joe Pegher: Absolutely. That was definitely loud and clear at the meeting last night.

Residents said this winter they haven’t seen many salt trucks and they expressed frustration about icy, snow-covered roads.

While Pittsburgh hasn’t been hit with a lot of snow this winter, it’s more than the area has experienced in the past few years.

Residents said the administration has had more than three years to fix the problems.

Mayor Gainey took office in January of 2022.

“You’ve had three years. We’ve all had our jobs where somebody left a mess behind when you take over a position and you spend the first six months of your tenure in that job straightening things out and getting your systems in place, and I think most people believe three years is plenty of time to do that,” said Pegher, who took pictures of icy roads in Greenfield over the weekend.

Warwick disagreed and said she believes snow removal has gotten better under the Gainey administration.

Meanwhile, she’s asking residents and drivers for patience.

11 Investigates also discovered the city is also looking at other options to ease the burden on city salt trucks, including possibly contracting with Munhall Borough to clear streets in the 31st Ward neighborhoods of Lincoln Place and Hays.

Right now city salt trucks come from the public works facility in Hazelwood to treat roads in the 31st Ward.

According to residents who were at the meeting Monday night, the Mayor spoke about using Munhall.

Warwick confirmed that during an interview in Greenfield Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s just a conversation. It’s something that I would like to see. I can’t make a commitment, but I would love to see overall more intergovernmental cooperation,” Warwick said.

Earle reached out to Munhall Borough about this new proposal but has not yet heard back.

