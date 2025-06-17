AG Sunday announces Pennsylvania’s share of landmark $7.4 billion opioid settlement

Pennsylvania will receive an estimated $200 million as its part of the $7.4 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma, as AG Dave Sunday and 54 other Attorneys General signed on and announced on Monday. It is the latest in a series of such announcements involving retailers and manufacturers as part of the national opioid crisis.

The settlement resolves pending litigation against Purdue and its owners, the Sackler family, as they acknowledged their role in contributing to the production and marketing of opioids. The settlement ends the Sacklers’ ownership of Purdue and their ability to sell opioids in the U.S.

Pennsylvania’s share from the settlement will be paid over a period of 15 years, depending on how many municipalities sign off on the settlement terms, according to the release issued by Sunday’s office. Communities across the U.S. will directly receive funds to support addiction prevention, treatment and recovery programs and resources. Most of the settlement will be distributed in the first three years. The Sacklers will pay $1.5 billion and Purdue will pay roughly $900 million in the first payment.

