AHN Cancer Center to hold 2 screening events in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Cancer Center is set to host two community cancer screening events in August.

The initiatives, designed to improve access to early detection services and encourage cancer prevention, will take place at Allegheny General Hospital and PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

These upcoming events are open to both AHN and non-AHN patients, providing screenings for a range of cancers including breast, cervical, colorectal, head and neck, lung, prostate and skin cancers. Appointments are required for all screenings.

Allegheny General Hospital Screening - Saturday, Aug. 15

Patients may receive screenings for breast, cervical, colorectal, head and neck, lung, prostate and skin cancers during a single visit.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 412-359-6665.

PNC Park Screening Event - Saturday, Aug. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

AHN will host the S.T.O.P. Cancer Screening and Wellness Event at PNC Park.

The event will offer screenings for colorectal, head and neck, prostate and skin cancers, as well as a variety of wellness activities focused on healthy living and cancer prevention.

It will be open to screening participants, their families and community members interested in learning more about cancer prevention and overall wellness. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn simple exercises they can incorporate into their daily routines and attend a nutrition presentation focused on how food choices can help reduce cancer risk and support overall health.

Guests can also take behind-the-scenes tours of PNC Park and enjoy appearances by the Pirate Parrot and Pierogi mascots.

In addition, attendees may enter to win a pair of Club Level tickets to a September Pittsburgh Pirates home game and an autographed Paul Skenes jersey.

Complimentary childcare will be available for potty-trained children aged 3 to 12 for up to one hour.

Free parking will be available in the Blue 10 Garage.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 833-964-0300. For additional information, visit www.AHN.org/CatchItEarly.

Additional Screening Opportunities

If you can’t make it to either screening event, AHN also offers comprehensive cancer screening appointments at West Penn Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, Forbes Hospital and the AHN North Fayette Health + Wellness Pavilion.

To schedule a comprehensive cancer screening appointment, call 412-359-6665.

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