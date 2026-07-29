Mars Area School District teachers pack school board meeting as contract negotiations continue

MARS, Pa. — Teachers and their supporters at a local school district are demanding a fair agreement as contract negotiations drag on.

The contract for teachers in the Mars Area School District expired at the end of June.

Both sides have been negotiating for a year and a half, but the union and school district have yet to reach a deal.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Contract negotiations ongoing for Mars teachers, with increased pay as a main sticking point

Teachers and their supporters wore red, rallied and packed the school board meeting on Tuesday.

The president of the Mars Area Education Association says one of the biggest sticking points is more pay.

The district proposed a 3.5 percent pay raise for teachers. The union says it’s not enough.

“We all matter, and an investment in their children is an investment in the teachers and they have to make that choice; it’s their decision. and it’s not that they can’t afford to pay us; they just choose not to,” Mars Area Education Association President Hollie Meckler said.

The union said they don’t believe they will start the school year with a contract but hope to come to an agreement as soon as possible.

While board members did not comment on contract negotiations at tonight’s board meeting, they thanked teachers for their participation and said they would do whatever they could to retain teachers.

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