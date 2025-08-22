AHN hosts free respiratory screenings in Mon Valley

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Allegheny Health Network (AHN) is offering free respiratory screenings in the Mon Valley region as part of the ‘Huddle 4 Health’ initiative, with the next event scheduled for Aug. 23, at Duquesne Field in Duquesne.

The screenings, which include chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) for adults and asthma for children, are open to the public and provided at no cost. AHN pulmonologists will conduct the screenings, which take approximately 5 minutes, and offer consultations for any necessary follow-up care.

Huddle 4 Health is a collaborative effort between AHN, Highmark Health’s Institute for Strategic Social and Workforce Programs, and local football associations. The initiative is supported by the Jefferson Regional Foundation, highlighting their commitment to community health in the Mon Valley.

The event on Aug. 23 will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with media invited to cover the event between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Parking is available on-site at Duquesne Field, located at 169 Overland Avenue, Duquesne, PA.

Dr. Adeel Nasrullah, an AHN pulmonologist, will be present at the event, along with a coach from the Duquesne Dukes Youth Athletic Association, to support the screenings and promote respiratory health awareness.

The Huddle 4 Health initiative began on August 16 with a screening event hosted by the McKeesport Youth Football Association, and another event is planned for later this month.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group