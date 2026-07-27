AHN names West Penn Hospital president

A longtime Allegheny Health Network leader was tabbed as the president of West Penn Hospital.

Doug Johnston will step into the role of West Penn Hospital’s president on Aug. 1.

“I am honored to assume this role and continue serving the patients, caregivers and physicians of AHN West Penn Hospital,” Johnston said. “West Penn has an extraordinary legacy of clinical excellence and innovation, and I look forward to working with our talented teams, physician leaders and colleagues across AHN to strengthen that legacy, advance our strategic priorities and deliver exceptional care to the communities we serve.”

AHN says Johnston brings a strong record of operational leadership, strategic execution and enterprise collaboration to his new role.

Most recently, Johnston served as chief operating officer of AHN West Penn Hospital. In that role, he helped lead daily operations, service line strategy, operating suite growth initiatives, the Institutional Master Plan approval process and efforts to improve employee engagement.

Lou Baverso, chief operating officer and president of hospitals for Allegheny Health Network, praised Johnston’s qualifications.

“Doug’s combination of operational expertise, strategic vision and collaborative leadership make him exceptionally well suited to lead AHN West Penn Hospital,” Baverso said. “He understands the opportunities ahead for West Penn and has played an integral role in its recent growth and success. We are confident that under his leadership, West Penn will continue to advance clinical excellence, innovation and outstanding patient care.”

As president, Johnston will work in close partnership with West Penn’s physician chairs to further elevate the hospital’s clinical services and advance its reputation as a national leader in patient care.

Before his time as chief operating officer at West Penn, Johnston served as vice president of operations at AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital and vice president of strategic operations for Allegheny Health Network.

Before joining AHN, Johnston held strategic and operational leadership positions with Highmark Inc. and Accenture. Johnston earned a bachelor’s degree in management science and information systems from Penn State’s Smeal College of Business.

AHN West Penn Hospital is a leading provider of specialty care services, including women’s health, cancer care, advanced surgery, neuroscience and burn care.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group