AHN nursing schools see “record” enrollment for 2025-2026 as classes begin

On Monday, Allegheny Health Network, part of Highmark Health, announced that for the 2025-2026 academic year, its two schools of nursing have reported “record-breaking” total enrollment.

AHN operates two nursing schools — the West Penn School of Nursing in Bloomfield and the Citizens School of Nursing in Tarentum. The new academic year at both schools kicked off on Monday, Aug.18, and a total of 355 students will be in attendance.

At West Penn, that breaks down to 164 students. At Citizens, that breaks down to 126 full-time students and 65 part-time students. An additional 50 part-time students are anticipated to begin in January 2026 at Citizens.

