AI photo of fire at Norwin High School prompts panic, administration investigating

IRWIN, Pa. — Parents were in a panic on Friday after a picture circulated online showing flames shooting from Norwin High School.

“My daughter called me today when she was coming home from Vo-Tech and said there was a fire at the school,” Norwin parent Krystal Rhodes told Channel 11.

Now we know, there was no fire. According to district officials, there was a fire alarm activated Friday during scheduled work on the building’s sprinkler system. That’s it. There were never any flames.

The phony photo shows students standing outside the school with flames shooting out of upstairs windows.

“She was pretty nervous and so was I,” Rhodes said.

School administration sent a message to parents that said in part:

“These images are not real and have caused unnecessary concern. High School Administration is actively investigating this matter, and appropriate consequences will be applied in accordance with District Policies.”

“I’m glad they told us because, if not, I would’ve thought it was still on fire,” Rhodes said.

The district is still investigating the source of the photo.

