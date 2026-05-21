Airbnb rolling out anti-party system for Memorial Day weekend

PITTSBURGH — Airbnb is rolling out its anti-party system for Memorial Day weekend.

The system includes technology that identifies potential bookers it considers to be “higher-risk” of violating Airbnb’s community disturbance policy or global party ban. Those people are either blocked from booking or redirected to other accommodations.

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Channel 11 has asked what that technology is looking for in potential bookers that would result in a block or redirect. In respoonse, a spokesperson said:

“This system brings in heightened restrictions on one-and two-night reservations on Airbnb. In short, if our system identifies that a one-or two-night booking is potentially higher risk for a party, it will block that booking from being made. To do this, the system looks at a number of factors that may indicate potential risk to try to stop those bookings from happening. Some of the signals it assesses include the type of listing being booked, the length of the trip, and if the booking was made at the last minute.”

An Airbnb spokesperson said around 20 people were deterred from booking an Airbnb in Pittsburgh during the Memorial Day holiday weekend last year.

On a national level, Airbnb said the system stopped 11,000 people from booking in the United States over the holiday weekend. They said this reduced the number of parties reported over the weekend.

“Our investment in anti-party technology, along with clear policies and consequences, reflects our commitment to supporting positive stays and countering the rare few who would try to break the trust our platform and local communities are built on,” Rog Kaiser, Vice President of Fraud and Safety Operations at Airbnb, said.

Airbnb said excessive noise, excessive trash, trespassing, smoking nuisances, parking nuisances, neighborhood vandalism, serious injury, reckless behavior and open invites are against their community disturbance policy.

Some of those violations may result in warnings, whereas others will result in account suspensions or removals.

Channel 11 has asked Airbnb for clarification on whether or not the screening technology would only block people who have violated the policy before from booking a stay, or if other factors are included. We are waiting to hear back.

A Neighborhood Support Line and 24-hour Safety Line have been set up for people to report urgent problems to Airbnb.

Airbnb is also offering noise sensors to hosts.

In February, Channel 11 reported on a story where police broke up a party where up to 50 underage people were in attendance in Pittsburgh.

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