Airline launches twice-daily nonstop service from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia

Frontier Airlines launched its new twice-daily nonstop service between Pittsburgh International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport.

This is in addition to nonstop service to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport launching this week.

With the new routes, Frontier will serve six destinations from Pittsburgh.

To celebrate, the airline is offering fares as low as $59.

