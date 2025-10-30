Airport to add more than 6,000 parking spots to go along with new terminal

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pittsburgh International Airport has been preparing to open its new terminal for some time.

As it gets closer to opening, the airport has been releasing additional information about how things will work once it’s fully operational.

On Tuesday, the airport released a video titled, Driving In and Out of the Transformed PIT. It basically outlines how travelers can get in and out of the new terminal and the airport itself.

One of the things the video showcases is the new parking facilities.

“In total, over 6,000 parking spaces have been added at the transformed Pittsburgh International Airport,” the video said.

Click here to read more from Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group