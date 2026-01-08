Albert Gallatin Senior High School students dismissed early due to suspected gas leak

GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Students at Albert Gallatin Senior High School were dismissed early on Thursday due to a suspected gas leak.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Superintendent Christopher Pegg said students were exiting the building and going to the football field.

All activities for the day were canceled.

“The safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff is the number one priority of the Albert Gallatin Area School District,” Pegg said.

Channel 11 saw Columbia Gas crews at the school building.

