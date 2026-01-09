Aliquippa man arrested 3 years after armed robbery at bar in Ambridge

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — An Aliquippa man is behind bars more than three years after police say he and two others robbed an Ambridge bar at gunpoint.

It happened in October of 2022 in broad daylight.

“I’m glad they caught him. It was a horrifying experience,” the owner of Firehouse Lounge told Channel 11. He says he’s working on moving past the incident and didn’t want to use his name or show his face.

“One of the kids was pointing a gun. The third kid was by the back door. They rushed over to us, made us get on the ground and took all the money that was sitting around.”

Police say the three stole money from the skill game machines - about $13,000 cash. They also took $3,000 in other lottery proceeds and $1,600 from the bar.

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

Two of the suspects were arrested and convicted not long after the incident, but the final man, Kenyatta Thomas was not.

According to police, they were able to match DNA from a surgical glove found on scene to Thomas.

He’s behind bars at the Beaver County Jail with no chance at bail. He’s considered a flight risk.

It’s a relief for longtime patrons.

“I was driving by as they were in the kitchen doors, like 10 a.m. on a Tuesday. Then, I heard an hour later they got robbed,” Rich Coladonato said. He witnessed part of the crime.

“It was an armed robbery. I’m glad [he’s been caught]. Rot in jail, right?”

The owner agrees and says the robbery changed him. He keeps doors locked and is more aware of his surroundings.

“I really appreciate the fact that they didn’t forget about us,” he said. “I honestly thought after the first two they weren’t going to get the third guy. I’m glad they kept on it ad were able to bring him to justice.”

Thomas is set to be back in court on January 20th. He faces a number of felony charges.

Channel 11 also spoke with District Attorney Nate Bible. We asked him why it took more than three years to arrest Thomas.

He was not in office when the crime was committed and said he wasn’t exactly sure. He told Channel 11 he’s relieved for the business owner that “everyone responsible for this is now locked up.”

