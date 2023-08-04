Aliquippa, Pitt star Darrelle Revis to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Darrelle Revis is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot, just the latest in a long line of men to be inducted into The Hall from Western Pennsylvania.

While starring at Pitt, and then going on to his Hall of Fame career with the Jets and the Patriots, he never forgot his roots in Aliquippa.

Channel 11′s Jenna Harner went to Legends Barbershop in Aliquippa to talk about the Revis legacy and quickly found someone very close to the star.

“He’s like actually my cousin,” said Larry Walker. “So I realized, I was close to him when I was younger and then as soon as he got into the league and stuff, all I did was want to watch him, so what I wanted to do is like, literally just play press man, just like him.”

Walker shed some more light on what it was like being Revis’ cousin growing up. He told Channel 11, “He’s just a regular person. He was like, literally coming back home even with the big Nike deal with all the shoes and stuff that he was getting and everything.”

Walker has a sense of pride in being connected to Revis.

“It is really a blessing to be able to have a family member go into the Hall of Fame,” said Walker. “We can see him do what we do and be like, that’s my blood because I can do the same thing he’s doing.”

Walker is a student at the University of Albany, and plays in the secondary, just like his hall-of-fame cousin. The entire town has a sense of pride, with Revis being the third hall of famer to come from Aliquippa.

Brian Cox was in the barbershop, and he said “When he comes here everybody praises him so you see consistently honoring his roots and wanting to come back…It means a lot for us for him to come back and show us.”

Revis will be inducted in Canton, Ohio on Saturday.

