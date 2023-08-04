State police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

Troopers are searching for a runaway juvenile who left her home in White Township, Indiana County.

Alaina Mason, 12, left her home within the 4000 block of Route 286 Highway West overnight and has not returned home.

She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall and 107 pounds with brown eyes and below-shoulder length, brown, curly hair.

She was last known to be wearing a red and white lifeguard sweatshirt over a white T-shirt with pink lettering. She was also wearing skinny, ripped blue jeans and white, purple and green Nike Air Max tennis shoes.

Troopers are being assisted by the Pennsylvania State Police Aviation Patrol Unit and the Indiana Borough Police Department.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts should immediately contact 911.

