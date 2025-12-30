Teen found hours after house fire in Perry North, firefighter taken to hospital

PITTSBURGH — All ten residents have been located after a house fire broke out overnight in Perry North.

According to Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, just after 1 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Woods Run Road for a 2-alarm house fire in a two-and-a-half story brick home.

Ten people lived in the home with six adults and four juveniles. All of the residents have now been accounted for and are safe.

When firefighters arrived on scene they were able to rescue three children and a young adult male from a second-floor window.

A 17-year-old male with autism was unaccounted for. Firefighters searched the home and were unable to locate him.

The teen was then found on Lecky Avenue around 3:30 a.m. He was evaluated by EMS on scene and did not need to go to the hospital.

Firefighters also rescued two cats from the home and a third was found dead.

One fire lieutenant was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for a shoulder injury.

Detectives from the Fire Investigation Unit will work to determine the exact cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents with emergency shelter and provisions.

Pittsburgh Fire thanks the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services of Western Pennsylvania for their services on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

