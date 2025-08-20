All 3 Pittsburgh stadiums make Yelp top 50 list for game-day eats

PITTSBURGH — All three of Pittsburgh’s stadiums have made Yelp’s Top 50 Stadiums for Game-Day Eats list, showcasing their exceptional culinary offerings for sports fans.

PNC Park, Acrisure Stadium and PPG Paints Arena are the Pittsburgh venues recognized for elevating the game-day food experience.

Earning second place on the list, PNC Park offers both a striking view of Downtown and a menu that embraces Pittsburgh’s culinary history, the list says.

Fans can enjoy a unique array of items, like the new crispy Polish Cannonballs — a deep-fried ball filled with egg noodles, kielbasa, cabbage, bacon and cheddar cheese — and Primanti Bros. sandwiches filled with house-made coleslaw. They can be paired with a variety of local craft beers.

PNC Park Eats Photo provided by Yelp.

Acrisure Stadium earned the 27th spot on the ranking, while PPG Paints Arena came in at 44th place.

To compile the list, Yelp analyzed search data to identify stadiums where fans consistently praised the food in their reviews.

