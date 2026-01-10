All-Pro Again: Steelers captain Cam Heyward honored for sixth time

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward is an All-Pro again. The Steelers’ 36-year-old defensive tackle was named an Associated Press All-Pro for the sixth time in his career, the press organization announced on Saturday.

Heyward was named a Second-Team All-Pro for the 2025 season. He was also a second-team honoree in 2020 and has been a First-Team All-Pro four times, in 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2024.

The first-team defensive tackles from the AFC are Zach Allen of the Denver Broncos and Jeffrey Simmons of the Tennessee Titans. Joining Heyward on the second team is Leonard Williams of the Seattle Seahawks.

Heyward is the Steelers’ only representative on the All-Pro team. Last year, he was joined by Chris Boswell and T.J. Watt.

©2026 Cox Media Group