All-star athletes to join Damar Hamlin for a weekend of giving back to Pittsburgh kids

PITTSBURGH — McKees Rocks native and current Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin is gearing up for his weekend giving back to Pittsburgh, the city he says raised him.

The weekend will start on Friday, June 13, with a youth football camp at Sto-Rocks High School. Kids can register by clicking here.

“The kids can come get the experience of not only being around me, but also, you know, being around my teammates who will be coming out, former teammates, and just some other college, local colleges, you know,” Hamlin said. “Robert Morris has players that volunteer. Pitt has players that volunteer. Duquesne has players that volunteer. My high school, Central Catholic, has players that come and they volunteer for the youth camp. It’s all about the kids.”

Empowering children and heart health are two issues Hamlin says are very dear to him. That’s why his celebrity basketball game on Saturday night is called “Hoops for Hearts.” It’ll happen Saturday, June 14 at Duquesne University’s Cooper Fieldhouse.

In last year’s celebrity basketball game, Hamlin hit the buzzer-beater to lead his team to the win.

“After hitting the game winner last year, I’m preparing like it’s NBA Finals. I feel like I’m Tyrese Halliburton right now,” Hamlin said, talking about the Indiana Pacer guard who recently hit a similar shot in the NBA playoffs.

Hamlin said Dez Brown, Stefon Diggs, Debo Samuel, Von Miller and Romeo Miller are all committed to coming to the event. Also, some of his former Pitt alumni, including Aaron Donald, Tyler Boyd, and Dane Jackson. WPIAL great Miles Sanders has also committed.

“This is truly about the community. So, not only are you coming out to enjoy an event, but you’re coming out to show your support in your community, that you’re willing to do your part to show up for your community, that to show that you know we are all stronger together,” Hamlin said. “The City of Pittsburgh raised me, so to be able to come back and put on events like this, it’s truly all about the people and the people who raised me, and the people truly make this event what it is.”

Hamlin advises people to get tickets for the event early. Last year’s event was packed.

On Sunday, there’ll be CPR and AED training from 11 am- 3 pm at Mellon Park. It is in conjunction with the Juneteenth YouthFEST.

Sunday night is the high school football All-Star Game. It features team Jester versus team Chasing M’s.

“I’m always excited to be able to continue to make more impact and put in more work. Everything I do is earned through the work,” Hamlin said. It just makes me excited to be able to have a lane to where I can bring something special to the city of Pittsburgh. We’re a small, blue collar, hardworking city and we don’t always get the praise for being as special as we are. And you know our city is truly special."

