Alleged child predator charged after being confronted by online activist group outside Giant Eagle

CRANBERRY Pa. — A man from Cranberry is facing a child pornography charge after he was confronted by an online activist group from Texas.

After an investigation, Cranberry police found hundreds of images and videos of children engaging in or simulating sexual acts in his phone.

Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel will have more on how the man was caught and why investigators are warning other online activists against the tactics on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

