Alleged ‘hit list’ found at Armstrong County elementary school, police launch investigation

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an alleged ‘hit list’ reported out of an elementary school in Armstrong County.

The Manor Township Police Department said it was made aware a list and is investigating.

Chief Chris Robbins said the reports were related to Lenape Elementary School.

Officers said the threat appears to be non-credible and said the school and community are safe.

The department has not released more details at this time because the investigation involves juveniles.

Channel 11 has reached out to Armstrong School District for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

