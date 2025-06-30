Allegheny County Airport Authority approves settlement with Hyatt Regency, ensuring shuttle service

The Allegheny County Airport Authority board of directors on Friday afternoon approved a settlement agreement with the owners of the Hyatt Regency Pittsburgh International Airport to help the hotel after it loses its direct connection when the new terminal opens later this year.

The settlement agreement with MCSW Penn Hospitality LLC will include a $152,000 payment in the first year and then an increase every year tied to the Consumer Price Index between 5% and 10% for the next five years.

The Hyatt Regency Pittsburgh International Airport is an 11-story hotel and the only one on the property, surrounded on three sides by long-term parking and currently connected via peoplemover to the landside terminal. But the new $1.7 billion terminal that has been under construction the past several years will not be directly connected to the hotel.

The settlement agreement will cover the cost of shuttles to and from the new terminal to the Hyatt Regency Pittsburgh International, the airport authority said.

