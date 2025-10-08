Allegheny County Airport Authority gives free meals to federal workers during government shutdown

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Amid the ongoing government shutdown, the Allegheny County Airport Authority is taking steps to support federal workers who’ve been impacted.

The ACAA is providing free meals to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Transportation Security Administration and Federal Aviation Administration employees working during the shutdown.

The first meals were given out on Friday at Pittsburgh International Airport and Allegheny County Airport. Distribution will continue twice a week for as long as the shutdown lasts.

“The federal workers at PIT and AGC are essential to the safety and success of our airports and the traveling public,” said Travis McNichols, ACAA chief operations officer. “We must show support and let them know we value the work they are doing during this challenging time.”

Airport concessions partners have helped by preparing meals at a discounted rate.

Concessions currently helping with the effort include Air Ventures, Beer Code, Bruegger’s Bagels, Chick-fil-A, Jimmy John’s, Local Craft, Shake Shack and Wellington, with others finalizing their plans.

