Allegheny County announces new $4 million project to expand, improve community main streets

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Allegheny County is working to strengthen neighborhood businesses.

The county announced more than $4 million dollars in grants, loans, technical assistance and investment as part of “Main Streets Allegheny.”

The goal of Main Streets Allegheny is to help communities expand, improve or revitalize their main streets and business districts.

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said the project will help bring people together.

“Public spaces, they give community character. The main streets can serve as gathering places; they anchor us and give us a sense of community,” Innamorato said.

Officials announced the project in Brentwood on Thursday. The community is currently working on becoming more walkable.

“Our Main Street represents the spirit of Brentwood — locally owned businesses, strong relationships, and a walkable destination our residents are proud of,” said Melissa Lenigan, Main Street Manager/Community & Economic Development Director for Brentwood Borough. “The County’s support is incredibly meaningful as it reinforces the momentum we’re building and helps ensure our business district continues to thrive.”

Applications for community within Allegheny County and outside the City of Pittsburgh will open in the spring.

