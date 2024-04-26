Allegheny County awarded $1.3+ million for Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside program

PITTSBURGH — The federal Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) is providing $1.3+ million in funding for projects and activities defined as transportation alternatives in Allegheny County.

According to a press release, this includes on-and-off road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure projects for improving non-driver access to public transportation and enhanced mobility, community improvement activities and environmental mitigation, trails that serve a transportation purpose and safe routes to school projects.

The three TASA awards that are coming to Allegheny are:

Bike Pittsburgh - $38,500 to coordinate at least five distribution and education events at five unique Pittsburgh Public or Charter Schools in the city. These events will provide education and encouragement for biking and walking to school in an assembly or classroom format. At least 100 bike light sets and helmets will be distributed to students during each event. Specific time and attention will be placed on proper helmet fitting for each unique student. This pilot year will help establish baseline data for future expansion.

City of Pittsburgh - $1,071,661 to construct pedestrian and bicyclist focused safety improvements from Friendship Ave to Broad St section of Negley Avenue including:

A full signal replacement at Negley & Penn which will allow dedicated bicycle signal phasing, pedestrian focused lead pedestrian Interval and lagging left cycles in signal phasing for the intersection. Changes to the curb line will create shorter and simpler roadway crossings for pedestrians and increase visibility. Installation of new ADA accessible ramps and pedestrian signal components like audible and vibrotactile pushbuttons, and pedestrian signal heads.

Speed cushion between Friendship Ave & Coral Street to ensure safe crossing.

A new two-stage queue box bicycle facility at Coral Street which will ensure safe left turns for bicyclists and a hi-visibility crosswalk and ADA accessible ramp upgrade for pedestrians.”

Ross Township - $301,984 to construct a new portion of sidewalk from the Toyota dealership to McKnight Road. The sidewalk will be accompanied by the installation of a partial retaining wall. This project includes an improved Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) bus stop located on Browns Lane.

To see the full list of the TASA awards that are coming to the Commonwealth, click here.

