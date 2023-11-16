Allegheny County Bomb Squad called to Bethel Park home for ‘suspicious devices’

The Allegheny County Bomb Squad was called to a Bethel Park home Wednesday night after several suspicious devices were found by police.

Bethel Park police were called to the home, in the 6000 block of Oak Park Drive, just after 7:30 p.m. for a reported suicide. Officers found a man who was dead and several devices that were suspicious, according to a police report.

The bomb squad was called and “rendered the residence safe.”

Bethel Park detectives are investigating.

