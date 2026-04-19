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Allegheny County church packs 150k meals for Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank

By WPXI.com News Staff
Allegheny County church packs 150k meals for Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank (WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

ALLISON PARK, Pa. — Volunteers with the Memorial Park Church packed 150,000 meals for the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank on Saturday and Sunday.

All of the meals are going to be donated to help a family in need, according to the church.

This isn’t Memorial Park Church’s first time making a difference. Last year they packaged 250,000 meals for the food bank!

To learn how you can become a volunteer, click here.

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