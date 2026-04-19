Allegheny County church packs 150k meals for Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank

ALLISON PARK, Pa. — Volunteers with the Memorial Park Church packed 150,000 meals for the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank on Saturday and Sunday.

All of the meals are going to be donated to help a family in need, according to the church.

This isn’t Memorial Park Church’s first time making a difference. Last year they packaged 250,000 meals for the food bank!

To learn how you can become a volunteer, click here .

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