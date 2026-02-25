Allegheny County director of human services named New York City social services commissioner

Allegheny County Director of Human Services Erin Dalton will start a new position in New York City.

Dalton will join Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration as Commissioner of the Department of Social Services for New York City, the nation’s largest social services department, officials said Wednesday.

“New Yorkers deserve leaders who listen and act with urgency,” Mamdani said. “Erin Dalton has spent decades making government work better for those who need it most — expanding housing access, strengthening social services, and protecting our most vulnerable neighbors. I’m proud to work alongside Commissioner Dalton to build a city that is more just, effective, and accessible for all.”

“It has been an extraordinary honor to work alongside community members, advocates, frontline staff and the provider community to bring practical solutions to problems that once felt intractable,” Dalton said. “...While I look forward to serving New York City residents, I will always have deep admiration for Allegheny County — a community that invests in its government and expects it to deliver.”

Dalton has served at the Allegheny County Department of Human Services for 18 years.

Under her leadership, officials say, the department reduced the number of people living in tents, moved 620 people from shelters to permanent housing through the “500 in 500″ initiative and expanded the winter shelter network, among other accomplishments.

“While we are terribly disappointed to lose Director Dalton, we know Allegheny County’s loss is New York City’s gain,” Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said. “She has given the majority of her professional career to coming up with innovative, data-driven and compassionate solutions in the human services space to better serve the residents of Allegheny County.”

Following Dalton’s departure, Interim Director Alex Jutca will lead the Allegheny County DHS, which serves 200,000 people. A nationwide search will be conducted to find Dalton’s permanent replacement.

