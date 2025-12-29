Allegheny County emergency officials offer New Year’s Eve safety reminders

PITTSBURGH — While preparing for New Year’s celebrations, Allegheny County Emergency Services officials urge the public to keep safety top of mind.

That’s because New Year’s Eve is a night when first responders see an increase in calls for fires, injuries and preventable accidents. So, officials urge planning ahead and making smart decisions, so everyone can have a safe start to the new year.

“Celebrating safely helps protect not only you and your family, but also the first responders working to keep our community safe,” ACES Chief Matthew Brown said. “A few simple precautions can make a big difference.”

Those precautions include staying weather-aware, being mindful around fireworks and designating a sober driver. All of ACES safety reminders are listed below.

Fireworks Safety Reminders

Only fireworks permitted by state and local laws should be used.

Fireworks should never be used indoors or near buildings, dry grass, or other flammable materials.

Keep a safe distance from fireworks and never point or throw them at people, homes, or vehicles.

Have a bucket of water or fire extinguisher nearby in case of sparks or small fires.

Never attempt to relight malfunctioning fireworks — wait and dispose of them properly.

General New Year’s Eve Safety Tips

Designate a sober driver or use a rideshare service if celebrating away from home.

Keep celebrations calm and controlled to avoid injuries from falls or crowding.

Be mindful of pets, who may become frightened by loud noises.

Check on neighbors, especially older adults or those who may need assistance.

In the event of an emergency, such as a fire, serious injury or any situation where immediate help is needed, call 911. For non-emergencies, call a local non-emergency number.

