Allegheny County firearms office offering Saturday ‘bonus hours’ to issue concealed carry permits

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office announced the first satellite license to carry concealed permit events for 2024.

The first three satellite events come in the form of special Saturday hours at the firearms office at the Allegheny County Courthouse. On Jan. 6, Feb. 24 and March 23, those who need to obtain a permit can do so at the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says these bonus hours are meant to help people who can’t easily get to the courthouse during regular business hours to renew their permits.

It’s a first-come, first-serve event. To get a permit, those who attend need a valid Pennsylvania ID or driver’s license, a completed application and $20 cash.

In addition to issuing licenses, a representative from Project D.U.M.P. will be on-site to collect expired and unused medications. The representative will not be able to take glass bottles, liquids, syringes, inhalers/insulin or creams.

