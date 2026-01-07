Allegheny County health officials express concern over new U.S. childhood vaccine recommendations

Health officials in Allegheny County say they’re “closely monitoring” federal changes to vaccine recommendations for children.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced an overhaul of the U.S. childhood immunization schedule on Monday. Under the change, certain vaccines would only be recommended for children at a higher risk of infection.

In a joint statement released Wednesday, the Allegheny County Health Department, Medical Society and Immunization Coalition said the revised schedule “represents a significant departure from decades of evidence-based, expert-driven public health practice and the revision is not based on new data or new evidence.”

The immunization schedule has been rigorously tested and broadly accepted by experts, health officials say. Changing these recommendations sends a “confusing message” to the public and medical community, and creates “avoidable gaps” in care.

“Vaccines remain one of the most effective tools we have to prevent serious illness and protect our communities,” Allegheny County Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said. “While national guidance has shifted in how recommendations are categorized, the science behind vaccines has not changed. We continue to strongly encourage families to talk with trusted healthcare providers and make informed decisions that keep children, families and communities healthy.”

