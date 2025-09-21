Allegheny County ice hockey complex evacuated during tournament after high CO2 levels detected

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local ice hockey complex was evacuated on Saturday after high carbon dioxide levels were detected inside.

Harmar Township Police Lt. Otto Gaal says emergency crews were called to Alpha Ice Complex at 5:42 p.m. after multiple children reported feeling sick.

Firefighters detected high levels of CO2 inside the building, which was evacuated. A tournament was going on at the time, so the complex was “quite full,” Gaal says.

Everyone who reported feeling side effects was treated by medics and released on scene.

Firefighters ventilated the building, though it remained closed afterward.

A malfunctioning Zamboni and an air recirculator issue are believed to be what caused the CO2, Gaal says.

The tournament was suspended until Sunday, Gaal says. Firefighters will be present to monitor air quality.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group