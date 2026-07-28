Showers expected Tuesday morning

PITTSBURGH — Muggy tonight with rain and some thunder in spots late into the Tuesday morning commute.

On-and-off showers and a few storms are possible mainly early Tuesday ahead of the passage of a cold front that will swing through later in the day.

A few storms could bring gusty winds; steady pockets of rain and small hail can’t be ruled out. Canadian wildfire smoke is high in the atmosphere this week and is not impacting our surface air quality at this time. Air quality will continue to be monitored; check back for smoke updates.

Cooler air moves in for Wednesday, but a few lingering or spotty showers could be possible through the day. Pleasant and sunny Thursday with highs around 80s. The next chance for thunderstorms could return over the weekend with much warmer air on the way for the following week.

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