Allegheny County mail carrier inducted into ‘Million Mile Club’ for exceptional safe driving record

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Local postal workers were praised for their attention to safety on Friday.

The Wexford Post Office recognized 22 of its employees for their safe driving and work practices.

One of those employees, mail carrier Steven Roberts, was inducted into the National Safety Council’s Million Mile Club. The national award honors drivers who’ve gone 30 years or 1 million miles without a preventable accident.

“There’s no secret to safe driving, it’s common sense and courtesy,” said Roberts, who’s spent his career delivering in the Bradford Woods and Wexford areas.

Roberts’ advice to drivers is to slow down, give plenty of space and don’t use your cellphone while delivering.

