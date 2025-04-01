Allegheny County man charged for extorting 15-year-old, delivering fentanyl that killed her

PITTSBURGH — An Allegheny County man is facing charges for providing fentanyl that caused a 15-year-old girl’s death.

Attorney General Dave Sunday said the charges for Shakeirs Foster, 27, came after a collaborative investigation that tracked the fatal fentanyl delivery back to him and a grand jury indictment. Foster, who was arrested Tuesday at his job, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, sexual extortion and other related offenses.

Sunday says an investigation found Foster extorted the girl for sexual conduct in exchange for him providing fentanyl, which caused her death on May 14, 2024. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as Mia Rose Pepper, of Oakdale, and identified her cause of death as recent fentanyl use.

“This is a tragedy beyond words, and my thoughts are with the victim’s family and the entire community who are dealing with an inconceivable loss of this young child whose whole life was ahead of her,” Attorney General Sunday said.

Sunday says investigators learned Mia contacted Foster on social media, requesting drugs. Since she only had a little money, Foster said he would provide fentanyl bags in exchange for sexual conduct. Witnesses told investigators they saw a man, later identified as Foster, enter Mia’s apartment building on May 7. Soon after he left, she became unconscious, and despite first responders’ life-saving measures, she never regained consciousness and died a week later.

“To be clear, this loss of life was directly caused by a predatory drug dealer who targeted a vulnerable child, and exploited her without a care for her wellbeing or worth as a person. Fentanyl is a cruel killer that takes lives and tears families apart. The Office of Attorney General will continue to aggressively prosecute offenders who profit from its destruction,” Attorney General Sunday said.

This case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Kara Cotter of the Office of the Attorney General’s Drug Strike Force Section.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group