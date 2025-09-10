Allegheny County man sentenced to prison for West Virginia bank robbery

WHEELING, West Virginia — An Allegheny County man was sentenced to prison for a bank robbery in West Virginia.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Frank L. Morrison, 59, of Braddock Hills, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday.

Investigators said Morrison robbed a United Bank in Elm Grove in Wheeling for $4,200 in September 2018.

Police identified him as a suspect after matching DNA evidence with a discarded mask and other items that were found in a nearby dumpster.

The FBI, West Virginia State Police and Wheeling Police worked together to make the arrest.

Morrison had been convicted of armed bank robbery, robbery and access device fraud in the past.

