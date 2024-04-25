Allegheny County Medical Society Foundation creates mental health wellness program for physicians

The Allegheny County Medical Society Foundation has created a Physician Wellness Program to address physician mental health and burnout.

“Physicians spend a great deal of time on the mental and physical health of their patients, but often at their own expense. Nine to 11% of U.S. doctors report having suicidal thoughts and the rate of death by suicide is more than double that of the general population, and yet we tend to eschew our own needs,” said Dr. Vint Blackburn, a pediatric psychiatrist and the ACMS physician, in a news release.

Physicians and medical residents living or practicing in Allegheny County will have access to four counseling sessions per year with therapists who will be equipped to address some of the unique challenges faced by physicians, including depression, imposter syndrome, perfectionism and burnout. No notifications will be sent to employers and no insurance or employee assistance program billing will be involved.

Initial funds for the newly formed program came from a 2023 grant from The Physicians Foundation, a national organization that provides grants to empower physicians, support quality patient care and improve the health care system.

