Allegheny County officials approve ballot return sites, satellite offices for Nov. general election

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Officials have completed a crucial step ahead of the November general election.

The Allegheny County Board of Elections unanimously approved plans for ballot return sites and satellite offices.

“I want to thank the Elections Division staff for their hard work and preparation in advance of November’s election,” said County Executive Sara Innamorato. “Maintaining access to voting through ballot return sites and satellite offices is critical to a vibrant democracy.”

Satellite offices are where voters can request mail-in ballots, fill them out on the spot, get ballots to take home and return completed ballots. Known as “over-the-counter voting,” that service will also be available at the county office building when ballots become available, likely in the first week of October.

Ballot return sites open in the last few days before Election Day, once the mail-in ballot request deadline has passed. Voters can hand in their mail-in ballots in person, as opposed to through the mail so close to Election Day.

These satellite locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 25-26:

Community College of Allegheny County - Homewood 701 N. Homewood Avenue, Pittsburgh 15208

North Park Ice Rink 1200 Pearce Mill Road, Wexford 15090

South Park Ice Rink 30 Corrigan Drive, Bethel Park 15102

County Office Building 542 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15219

These ballot return sites will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 3, as well as 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1-2:

Allegheny County Emergency Services Building 150 Hookstown Grade Road, Coraopolis, 15108

Boyce Park Four Seasons Lodge 901 Centerview Drive, Plum 15239

Carnegie Public Library – Squirrel Hill 5801 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15217

North Park Ice Rink 1200 Pearce Mill Road, Wexford 15090

South Park Ice Rink 30 Corrigan Drive, Bethel Park 15102

Dormont Pool 1801 Dormont Avenue, Pittsburgh 15216

Community College of Allegheny County - Homewood 701 N. Homewood Avenue, Pittsburgh 15208

Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank 1 N. Linden Street, Duquesne 15110

Avalon Public Library 317 S. Home Avenue, Pittsburgh 15202

“Over-the-counter” voting and mail-in return will also be offered at the county office building lobby from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday when ballots become available.

